Musical fountains to adorn Mir Alam Tank in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Visitors to Mir Alam Tank park can soon look forward to more fun and entertaining times with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) taking up an initiative of setting up musical water fountains involving an expenditure of Rs 2.90 crore.

The corporation had developed a spacious park spread over six acres on the Chintalmet side of Mir Alam Tank which was launched by Chief Secretary S K Joshi early this year.

After Imlibun park, Mir Alam park is the second largest park in Charminar zone and has several facilities for visitors, especially children. Developed at a cost of about Rs 2.51 crore, the park also has open gyms, play area for children, water fountains, mini-science park, statues and other facilities. The park has been tastefully done with lush green lawns, water cascades and colourful wall paintings. The ‘Dakhni’ style of art work, reflecting the designs of the Nizam’s era, adorn the walls.

In an effort to offer more recreation facilities for people in the old city and for those visiting the historic Charminar, Zoo Park and Salar Jung Museum, the corporation is now setting up musical water fountains at the tank. They will be similar to the ones at Lumbini Park. “The idea is to offer more entertainment to visitors and tourists, especially those visiting old city,” said a senior GHMC official.

Already tenders have been floated to identify an agency to design, install, commission, operate and maintain the water fountain. It will be equipped with multimedia offering colourful lighting and dancing of water waves from the fountains to the music, the official said.

The contract will be for five years and selected agency will be entrusted with the responsibility of operation and maintenance of the system. Though, there will not be any laser show, the lighting and music will be designed aesthetically and to entertain the visitors, he said.

Regarding ticket pricing and other aspects, senior authorities will be taking a final decision after finalising the agency for the project. Works will be completed in five months from the date of agreement, he said.

Tank constructed in 1806

Mir Alam Tank was constructed in 1804-06 during the period of Nawab Mir Akbar Ali Khan Bahadur and is named after Mir Alam Bahadur. It was primary source of drinking water to Hyderabad before Osman Sagar and Himayath Sagar were built. The water body is spread over nearly 600 acres.

