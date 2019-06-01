Musical trip with maestros

By | Published: 8:40 pm

The Golden Years with Javed Akhtar talks about the phase between 1950 to 1975, when there was a dearth of advanced musical instruments and recording innovations, talented artistes, lyricists and music composers.The show revisits the music world of those times that gives the audience an opportunity to enjoy the stories of some famous melodies made during that era. And Javed Akhtar, who himself is a renowned lyricist, poet and a writer, is the one who takes one through that journey of untold stories and magical melodies.

From the ban of Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja, which became the part of film Samadhi in 1950 to the songs of Mohammad Rafi, it narrates how it got created and the story behind it. The series celebrates the timeless music, the golden time of the Indian cinema and the artistes who shaped the industry.Each episode, consisting of 26 episodes in season one, takes the viewers through the journey of music of a particular year in chronological order, starting from 1950 with a contemporary look. The series, available on Netflix, is soul-stirring and a treat to music lovers.