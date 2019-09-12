Musician from Moula Ali makes it big

By | Published: 9:03 pm

When most women are running behind government jobs, banking sector and multinational companies to pursue their dreams, this city-based lady has been carving a niche for herself in a male-dominated bastion.

Sajida Khan, an audio engineer and musician from Moula Ali, is doing wonders in audio-mixing. One of the few female audio engineers in the industry, her passion towards music was the driving force behind her journey.

Talking about the project keeping her busy these days, she says, “It was my aim to bring as many story books as possible into the digital format. This helps a writer to listen to his own story.

The book in digital format will be recorded and mixing with required audio inputs so that a listener can hear and feel the story.” These stories will be uploaded on YouTube and anyone can listen to the stories at any time.

“Many have been requesting to bring their poems, and short stories into audio format. It takes around 10 days to complete a book,” she adds. Her interest in sound engineering was piqued when she came across an audio set and mixing in the studio. She joined a multimedia course in storyboarding, audio/video editing and went on to work with couple of production houses as a freelancer.

Her career, started as a recording engineer at Geetanjali Studios, and paved her way into the field. In her stint spanning over a decade, Sajida has worked in various roles, including as sound engineer and dubbing engineer. She also has lent her voice for a good number of movies in southern languages.

As a professional audio engineer, she is a pro at movie dubbing, sound effects, background music, complete audio mix for Telugu and Tamil movies, songs and albums, jingles, tele serials, documentaries, All India Radio recording, radio serials, TV advertisements and ad films.

Moreover, Sajida has dubbed for around 60 feature films in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Bhojpuri. Over the years, she has also earned many laurels for her work, like Indian Women Achievers Award which she received from President Ram Nath Kovind in 2018, Visishta Mahila Award from the Telangana government to name a few.

