Musings come alive

By Author   |   Published: 11th Feb 2018   12:05 am Updated: 10th Feb 2018   7:50 pm
photography

photographyAs a content creator on Instagram, when I set out to do photography, I don’t click photos on a particular theme; I just click random subjects for my profile. The only thing I like to play around with is angles and exposure. These pictures were taken at various places in Hyderabad like the Qutub Shahi tombs, Necklace road, Chowmahalla Palace, Golkonda fort etc.

Advaith is a 16-year-old studying in intermediate first year in Nano Jr College, Dilshuknagar. He completed his schooling from the prestigious All Saints High School. When not studying, he likes to set out in search of his next photographic subject.

P Advaith
Camera: Nikon D5300, One Plus 3T
Shot: November, 2017

photography

photography

photography

photography

photography

photography


Find your dream life partner on Telugu Matrimony - Register FREE!