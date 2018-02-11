Musings come alive

By | Published: 12:05 am 7:50 pm

As a content creator on Instagram, when I set out to do photography, I don’t click photos on a particular theme; I just click random subjects for my profile. The only thing I like to play around with is angles and exposure. These pictures were taken at various places in Hyderabad like the Qutub Shahi tombs, Necklace road, Chowmahalla Palace, Golkonda fort etc.

Advaith is a 16-year-old studying in intermediate first year in Nano Jr College, Dilshuknagar. He completed his schooling from the prestigious All Saints High School. When not studying, he likes to set out in search of his next photographic subject.

P Advaith

Camera: Nikon D5300, One Plus 3T

Shot: November, 2017