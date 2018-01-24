Muslim bodies call for curb on late night marriages

By | Published: 12:23 am 12:35 am

Hyderabad: Telangana State Wakf Board, Muslim religious scholars, qazis and city police unanimously come to a conclusion that strict measures were needed to curb the trend of late night marriage ceremonies in Muslim society.

At a meeting convened at Wakf Board office on Tuesday, scholars and police officials said the State government must formulate a code or guidelines in this regard.

They told Wakf Board Chairman Mohammed Saleem that oral instructions in this regard would not be effective and there was a need for some guidelines and code through which shadikhana and function halls are not allowed to be run after midnight.

Mufti Khaleel Ahmed, Vice-Chancellor of Jamia Nizamia said controlling late night marriages was a good idea but State government need to issue specific instructions for authorities concerned to take action against such events.

Mohammed Saleem said he would write to the Chief Secretary seeking official orders and have police make sure that no shadikhan or function hall remained open after midnight.

He also asked Qazis to complete Nikah formalities before 9 pm and said that Wakf Board will not issue booklet from Qazat section to those not abiding by this instruction.

City Police Commissioner VV Srinivas Rao said,” loud noises and baraat procession, fireworks and dance with a weapon during marriages were not being allowed and if the community and government ask us to shut function halls before midnight, we are ready to do so”.

Amir Jamat-e-Islami Hamid Mohammed Khan, Moulana Jaffer Pasha Hussami, police officials from different zones of city and others were also present on the occasion.