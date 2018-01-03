Muslim body to present memo to Governor against new Bill

By | Published: 12:40 am

Hyderabad: The city-based Sharai Faisla Board will lead a gathering of about 300 representatives of the Islamic clergy in Hyderabad to present a memorandum to the Governor, objecting to the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017.

The presentation will be a silent protest, sans noise or disruption of public life, representatives of the Board said.

“Representatives of all prominent clergies will join us in this silent protest. We shall not conduct a rally or raise our voice on the streets. We would simply request Governor ESL Narasimhan to do his part in conveying our message to the corridors of power in New Delhi,” said Board convenor Mohammed Mushtaq Malik, a senior Muslim rights activist.

Mufti Sadiq Mohiuddin of Jamia Nizamia said the Bill, to be discussed in the Rajya Sabha soon, is quite contrary to Supreme Court order about Instant Triple Talaq (ITT), issued in August 2017.

Advocate Osman Shaheed said that the existing laws already provide for subsistence guarantee in the 100-day ‘iddat’ period of divorce for Muslim women.

The Board representatives also said they stand firm by Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi and the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) in this regard.