Muslim family undertakes cremation of Hindu man in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In an exemplary show of empathy, a Muslim family from the city took up the responsibility of the cremation of a Hindu man after his family expressed their inability to turn up for final rites. Gogrey Datta (25) of Latur district in Maharashtra was found dead two days ago in a house where he was given shelter by the family of Syed Saber Hussain a few months ago.

Datta had come to the city about five years ago in search of work and stayed at a pavement at Chilkalguda. He worked as a driver with an advocate for a few years and later took up odd jobs. “We gave him a room to stay on the ground floor in our house during the lockdown and he stayed there. Since there was no work we took care of his meals since the lockdown,” said Syed Saber Hussain.

Few days ago, Datta fell ill as he was addicted to liquor and could not get it as he had no money. “Fearing that he might have contracted coronavirus the family took him to the King Kothi Hospital for a test and he got a negative report for Covid-19. Later the doctors provided some medicine to him for fever,” said Mohd Taheruddin, Assistant Sub Inspector Chilkalguda police station.

On Friday Datta was found dead in the room and with the help of the Chilkalguda police ASI Mohd Taheruddin they contacted his relatives in Latur and informed them about it. “The relatives reasoned that the villagers were asking that they do not enter the village for a fortnight after returning to Latur,” said Mahmood Ahmed, a friend of Saber Hussain.

After discussing with the family members, Saber and Mahmood approached the Chilkalguda police and said they will take responsibility for the cremation of Datta. “Saber and the Chilkalguda police approached us and told us about the issue. I readily agreed to help them in cremation,” said M Srinivas of Real Vivek Foundation.

On Sunday the body was shifted for a postmortem examination and later cremated by the foundation in presence of Saber and Mahmood.

