Muslim NRIs express concerns over NRC

Published: 12:33 am

Jeddah: The concerns of Muslim community about the controversial National Register of Citizens (NRC), which requires people to produce documents of ancestry to be enlisted as Indian citizens, is not just confined to those living in India, but also has outraged NRIs.

In fact, it is the prime topic of discussion among family members, friends and relatives of NRIs. Be it at evening walks in parks or while waiting for food at restaurants, the NRC issue is being discussed.

Though the government is yet to release official mechanism, the rumours doing rounds on various social media platforms has added to the fear among people in the community. A fake statement of a Gulf air carrier suspending its air services to Hyderabad and other Indian cities caused confusion not only among NRIs but also their families back home.

Dozens of NRIs in Gulf expressed their anguish by holding meetings to condemn the NRC and CAA, in major cities of Saudi Arabia. Besides NRIs from Kerala and Telangana, those from northern States also took part in large numbers.

Various Indian Muslim organisations have formed a common forum to address the concerns. While Kerala NRIs have been conducting regular meetings to protest against the NRC, Hyderabadi ‘mahfils’ also indulged in expressing solidarity with their brethren back home. Salem Zubaid, a prominent Hyderabadi expat in Riyadh, also organised a meeting of NRIs against the NRC.

