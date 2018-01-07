Muslim organisations protest against triple talaq bill in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:54 am 12:56 am

Hyderabad: Members of various Muslim organisations were detained in the old city when they attempted to take out a protest march from Darulshifa to Raj Bhavan against the Triple Talaq Bill.

Participating in the protest, senior High Court advocate Osman Shaheed said the government drafted a bill which was completely against the nature of justice. “We are ready to give our lives but will not allow Narendra Modi-led government to intervene in our religious affairs,” he added.

Mushtaq Malik, president of Tehreek-E-Muslim Shaban charged the BJP of bringing a law which could create more trouble for the Muslim women. Protestors demanded that government not to codify Muslim Personal Laws.

South Zone police detained the protestors while they trying to move from Darulshifa while shouting slogans against proposed law.