Muslims in Telangana celebrate Eid-ul-Adha on Saturday

By | Published: 10:39 am

Hyderabad: Muslims across the State are celebrating Eid-ul-Adha on Saturday. The festival is celebrated on the 10th day of the Islamic month of Dhu-al-Hijjah.

In the Indian subcontinent, Eid-ul-Adha is called Bakrid as Muslims sacrifice a goat or sheep called ‘Bakri’ in Urdu.

Several people offered prayers at different mosques across the city in the morning as the Eid prayers were not held at the idgahs and big mosques in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. Many mosques had organized multiple ‘Jamaats’ (prayer congregations) to limit the gatherings and observe social distancing.

People avoided hugging each other and extended the Eid greetings orally and through social media platforms in view of the pandemic.

After the prayers, people headed to their homes to make the sacrifice of the sheep or goats. Traditionally the sacrificed meat is divided into three equal parts– one portion of the cooked meat is kept for family members, the second goes to the relatives and rest is distributed among the poor and needy.

However, in view of the prevailing scenario, the people are entirely donating the meat to the needy and many preferred the online mode wherein the sacrifice will be done on behalf of the person at some remote place and meat is distributed among the needy.

On Saturday, the city saw a shortage of butchers as those who usually come from adjoining districts of Vikarabad, Mahbubnagar and Ranga Reddy district stayed away in view of the pandemic. Those available in the city charged anywhere between Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 1,300 for cleaning the sacrificed animal and cutting the meat.

The police made elaborate security arrangements in the city as a precautionary measure.

