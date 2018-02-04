Muslims leading quality life in TRS era: Etela

By | Published: 12:26 am 12:54 am

Karimnagar: Finance and Civil Supplies Minister Etela Rajender said the Telangana government was taking all possible measures for the comprehensive development of Muslims.

The Minister distributed sewing machines to Muslim women sanctioned by Minorities Financial Corporation in Huzurabad on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, he said no State in the country was implementing the recommendations of the Sachar Committee except Telangana.

It was also the only State which was providing Rs 75,116 to the parents of economically backward bride under Shaadi Mubarak scheme. To provide quality education to the children of Muslims, the government had set up 202 residential schools and was spending Rs 1,05,000 on each student every year.

The government was giving top priority to health and education. Living conditions of backward minorities, who used to lead life by working in fruit and puncher shops, were changed after the government assumed power in the State.

Stating that 280 sewing machines were given to women in Huzurabad, Rajender said their families would get an opportunity to generate income to run their families. All eligible women in Huzurabad would be given machines, he said.

Around Rs 4 crore was spent for Muslims grave yard and about 200 beneficiaries were provided with bank loans ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 3 lakh. Irrespective of caste and religion, the government was taking measures for the uplift of the poor, he said.