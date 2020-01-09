Muslims outfits petition TN govt on withdrawal of CAA

By | Published: 4:01 pm

Chennai: Over 20 Muslim organisations and outfits on Thursday petitioned the Tamil Nadu government to urge the Centre to withdraw the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Representatives of 23 organisations, accompanied by AIADMK leader and state Labour Minister Nilofer Kafeel and opposition IUML legislator KAM Muhammed Abubacker, met Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam in this connection.

A brief release from the deputy CM’s office said the representatives submitted a memorandum to Panneerselvam on “cancelling” the CAA.

The meeting comes amidst stiff opposition to the amended Citizenship Act, with scores of protests being held so far, including by the Opposition DMK.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit in his customary address to the state legislative Assembly, had asserted the government was committed to protecting the interests of all citizens irrespective of their religion.

The CAA envisages providing Indian citizenship to persecuted minorities–Hindus, Sikhs, Parsis and Christians, from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, who had arrived in the country prior to December 31, 2014.