Muslims to get alternative 5 acres for mosque

New Delhi: Muslim parties will be allotted alternative land of five acres for constructing a mosque in Ayodhya, the Supreme Court held on Saturday while observing that it is necessary to provide them restitution for the “unlawful destruction” of their place of worship.

In a historic verdict, which cleared the way for the construction of Ram Temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya, a five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said there was no abandonment of mosque by the Muslims and the court must ensure that a “wrong committed must be remedied”.

While exercising its extraordinary jurisdiction under Article 142 of the Constitution in directing allotment of land to the Sunni Central Waqf Board, the Bench noted that during the pendency of suits in the title dispute, “the entire structure of the mosque was brought down in a calculated act of destroying a place of public worship”. “Justice would not prevail if the court were to overlook the entitlement of the Muslims who have been deprived of the structure of the mosque through means which should not have been employed in a secular nation committed to the rule of law,” said the Bench, also comprising Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer.

In its 1,045-page verdict, the top court said the Constitution postulates the equality of all faiths and “tolerance and mutual co-existence nourish the secular commitment of our nation and its people”. “While determining the area of land to be allotted, it is necessary to provide restitution to the Muslim community for the unlawful destruction of their place of worship,” it said.

The Bench dealt with the one of suits instituted on December 18, 1961 by the Sunni Central Waqf Board and nine Muslim residents of Ayodhya seeking declaration, including that the disputed structure is a public mosque, commonly known as ‘Babri Masjid’, and adjoining land there is a public Muslim graveyard.

The suit claimed that Babri Masjid was constructed by Mughal ruler Babur more than 433 years ago for the use of the Muslims in general as a place of worship and for performing religious ceremonies. They claimed that the cause of action for the suit arose on December 23, 1949 when the Hindus allegedly wrongfully entered the place and desecrated it by placing idols inside the mosque. In its verdict, the apex court noted that no documentary evidence was placed on record indicating the conferment of title in a form of grant of the land underlying the mosque.

