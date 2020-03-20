Muslims to stay away from Friday gatherings, clergy assures KCR

By | Published: 12:13 am

Hyderabad: A delegation of Muslim religious leaders led by All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi met Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan on Thursday and assured him that the community was ready to implement any suggestion, including staying away from Friday congregation at various mosques in the State to stop the spread of Covid 19.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Owaisi said the delegation informed the Chief Minister that they would support any government order that would help in preventing the spread of the virus.” We have two doctors Dr Khan and Dr Salma Rizvi with us who were the first ones to caution the Central government about the virus but the government did not pay attention to their warnings,” he said.

“Covid-19 is a very big issue. But Telangana State is comparatively safer compared with Maharashtra or Uttar Pradesh as the Chief Minister has initiated preventive steps a long time ago,” Dr Khan said, adding, Muslims in Telangana would be ready to stay away from mosques if it helps in stopping the spread of the virus. “Telangana is an Island of peace in the entire country, we want it to remain like that,” he said.

They have advised Muslims to stay away from gatherings such as marriages and also not to venture out without any major reason. The clergy urged the community to extend all possible help to the government in containing the virus.

The delegation, which also thanked the Chief Minister for adopting a resolution against CAA-NPR-NRC, urged him to see that the NPR was not conducted in the State. “We asked the Chief Minister to initiate legal steps immediately to stop data collection under NPR from 1 April,” Owaisi said. The clergy were told by the Chief Minister that he was considering a meeting with all the Chief Ministers opposing the CAA-NPR-NRC to oppose the implementation of the NPR. The delegation members said the Chief Minister told them that the State government would take a much bigger step than simply issuing a Government Order.

