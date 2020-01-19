Musskan Sethi wants to make it big through new challenges

By | Published: 7:38 pm

Musskan Sethi, who made an impactful debut with Balakrishna-starrer Paisa Vasool in 2017, has been busy working in different languages. She has also recently acted in Ragala 24 Gantallo directed by Sreenivas Reddy. This busy young lady is accepting web series as well as movies. No wonder, then, that she has a lot of projects in her kitty currently.

It was a good start for Musskan in Telugu industry pairing up with one of the leading stars of the industry, Balakrishna right in her first film. After the movie, she got busy with a couple of web series like Love Sleep Repeat, and Masaba Masaba. Later, she has shot for director Pankaj Batra’s Punjabi film High End Yaariyaan before signing on the dotted line for Ragala 24 Gantallo where she played an aspiring model, who wants to make it big in her career.

After three films in other languages and two web series in Hindi, Musskan is finally making her film debut in her mother tongue Hindi with Kya Masti Kya Dhoom — a horror comedy and also excited about being shown in a glamorous role. The shoot for the film, which took place in Greece, has her donning the role of as a rich businessman’s daughter and the movie is readying for release.

This bubbly actor loves to work in Telugu industry, and also wants to take up challenges which would enable her to do something really difficult for her so she can prove herself better. Musskan says that she would also love to experiment with new concepts and gives a hint that language is not a barrier for her.

