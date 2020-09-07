Mustard Gas, a lethal weapon used in WW-I

The development and deployment of mustard gas remains a horrific example of cruelty in wartime.

Our history is littered with blood-drenched battlefields and destruction. Our methods of killing have steadily increased in their efficiency, impartiality, and lethality since the first prehistoric caveman fought with stones. Some of the darkest weapons mankind has created are those of a chemical nature, and the most famous example of this is mustard gas.

Chemical weapons may seem like a modern invention, but they have actually been around for thousands of years, since ancient Greeks were poisoning each other’s water supply. Warring factions have dipped their arrows or coated their bullets in poison, and toxic fumes have been directed towards enemies. But chemical warfare was perfected in the early years of the 20th century.

Mustard gas was developed in the 19th century. Mustard gas is also known as sulfur mustard and is a vesicant, capable of forming large blisters on both the skin and the inside of the lungs. The gas was a yellow-brown coloured mist of droplets and had the faint odour of mustard.

Though Germans and Brits used chlorine and phosphene gases on their enemies, mustard gas turned out to be the favoured choice among battlefield commanders in World War I.

The Central Powers were not the only ones to employ gas attacks during World War-I. By 1917, the Allies were also launching mustard gas attacks against the Germans. Once the United States entered the war, the mustard gas manufacturing capabilities of the Allies greatly increased.

In 1925, the Geneva Protocol was signed and ratified by most of the world within 5 years. One of the major points was a ban on the use of chemical weapons, such as mustard gas. For this reason, only a small number of gas attacks perpetrated in World War II.

Mustard gas has been used more than a dozen times in smaller conflicts since WW-I, most notably in the Iraq-Iran War in the late 1980s. The use of chemical weapons is now considered a war crime, and is quickly renounced by the majority of the world in those rare modern occurrences, i.e., the sarin gas attack in Ghouta during the Syrian Civil War in 2013.

The development and deployment of mustard gas remains a horrific example of cruelty in wartime. Fortunately, the violent, insidious and long-lasting effects of this weapon were recognised and banned.

