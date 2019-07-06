Muthu, Singha dominate

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 10:49 pm

Hyderabad: On a day when there was no respite from strong winds, PP Muthu and SC Singha made a clean sweep when the duo won all the three races in 470 class on the fourth day of Hyderabad Sailing week at Hussainsagar on Saturday.

The wind was ranging between 15-17 knots and with gusting up to 20 knots, Muthu and Singha beat the challenge of Ayaz Shaikh and Upkar Singh.

In Laser Radial, A Sreenu took the gun in the 11th and 12th races. Earlier, Gitesh had won the 10th race to continue dominate in Laser Radial.

EME Sailing Association’s Ajay, Sanjay and Ashwini took the honours in Laser 4.7 class.

State Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud visited the venue to see the progress of national level sailing event.

