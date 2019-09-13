Muthyam Reddy was farmers’ leader: Harish Rao

By | Published: 8:46 pm 8:50 pm

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Friday said that former Minister Cheruku Muthyam Reddy worked for people’s cause till his last breath. “Even a month before his death, Muthyam Reddy called me up asking me to ensure the operation of bus services from Thoguta to Rythu Bazar in Hyderabad to help farmers transport vegetables without any issues,” the Minister said.

“I was asked to speak to the depot manager to resume the bus services, which Muthyam Reddy had once got it operated, Rao said. Hailing his services to the people, Rao said that Telangana has lost a great leader. Rao has further said Muthyam Reddy always loved farming. “Muthyam Reddy used to participate directly in agriculture operations even after becoming a Minister. His name will remain in the memory of the people as a farmer’s leader forever in Telangana.”

Since Reddy was a contemporary of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the Finance Minister said that the Chief Minister even sent him to the US to provide him better treatment. MLA Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy said that they would install a life-size statue of Cheruku Muthyam Reddy in Dubbak constituency.

MP, Medak, Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, Congress leader, Damodar Rajanarasimha, MLC, Farooq Hussian, and several leaders participated. A huge number of his followers from across Dubbak and other places attended the memorial meeting. They offered floral tributes to the departed soul.

