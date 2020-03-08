Mutilated carcass of leopard cub found in Uttar Pradesh

By | Published: 11:58 am

Chitrakoot: A mutilated carcass of a leopard cub was found in Raipura jungle range in Chitrakoot district on Saturday.

The cub was two-three weeks old and might have been killed by some carnivorous animals, officials said.

Villagers recovered the mutilated skull of a cub and informed local forest officials who combed the area and found more body parts. The torso is still untraceable.

Chief conservator of forest, Bundelkhand range, P.P. Singh said: “We have taken body parts in our custody and are investigating the matter. It seems the cub has been killed by some carnivorous animal.”

Last week, a leopard was killed by electrocution in Garhchapa forest area. The leopard was killed after coming into contact with electrified fencing put up by farmers to save their fields from animals.

Some villagers severed the legs and took them away before trying to bury the carcass. Seven persons were arrested in this connection.