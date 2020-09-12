Muttiah Muralitharan turns net bowler for Sunrisers Hyderabad

When I come to training, without bowling it will be boring so I thought to give them a hand because there are not as many net bowlers.

Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad’s bowling consultant Muttiah Muralitharan turned into a net bowler for the team as there were not enough bowlers since the IPL is set to be played in UAE.

The veteran Sri Lankan legend said that he enjoyed bowling in the nets.

“When I come to training, without bowling it will be boring so I thought to give them a hand because there are not as many net bowlers. We had to bring net bowlers from India,” said Murali in a video posted on the official twitter page.

He also said that new coach Trevor Bayliss is a known task and will do a bit better than previous coach Tom Moody. “I know him, he has coached me as well for four years in Sri Lanka. We know each other and I think it is a new addition and it is a different way of thinking. In the last seven years, Tom (Moody) was very good with us, and hopefully, Trevor Bayliss will do a better job.”

He also hoped that the young talent in the team is very promising. “This year we went with very young talent because we are looking at giving opportunities to the youngsters and try to get the best out of them.