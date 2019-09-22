Mutual funds best in volatile times

By | Published: 12:11 am 10:38 pm

Hyderabad: Markets in recent times have exhibited extreme movements on both the sides. While investing in equities aids in creating wealth, there are also instances of many losing money. Many avoid the markets due to fear.

According to Orowealth, a fintech company which enables retail investors and offline intermediaries access products and wealth management services, mutual funds are a convenient way to invest money. These investments are managed by a fund house, which is backed by research on sectors and companies. Regular investments in SIP, if given sufficient time, will give appreciable returns. Mutual funds, through the rupee-cost averaging, eliminate the need for timing the market and also help reap benefits from power of compounding. There are many variants of SIPs.

Top-up SIP

A Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) helps in investing a fixed amount at periodic intervals (daily, monthly and quarterly) over a period of time. As investors’ income goes up, they will be able to set aside a higher surplus for investing. A SIP top-up allows one to increase the monthly investment amount periodically. They can be specified as a percentage or a fixed amount every year. The minimum top-up amount is Rs 500 and in its multiples.

Topping-up helps in reaching the financial goals faster, fight inflation and allows one to keep investing in an existing plan rather than opening a new one

Flexible SIP

A flexi-SIP allows investors to vary the size of their investments as per cash available with them. Investors have to specify a default amount for investments. Seven days prior to the SIP date, one has an option to change amount for that month. If the amount is unchanged, the default amount selected will be invested.

SmartSIP

SmartSIP invests your monthly SIP amount in equity mutual funds units when the markets are fairly valued and increases the monthly SIP amount when markets are undervalued. These skip fresh investments in equity schemes when markets are expensive. They book profits or sell a part of existing equity units when markets are expensive. The sale proceeds and monthly instalment are invested in liquid schemes. This is later used to buy equity MF units when markets become inexpensive. This way, investors buy more when markets are cheap and sell when markets are expensive. These give higher returns than normal SIPs on an absolute and risk adjusted basis.

Perpetual SIP

An SIP is referred to as perpetual SIP if end date is not mentioned in the mandate. This SIP allows investors to redeem funds whenever required or when the investors have achieved their financial goals. Distributors point out that investors tend to delay renewals due to operational hassles and end up missing a few installments. This affects the returns in the long term, breaks the discipline and prevents investors from meeting their financial goals. Perpetual SIPs help maintain the continuity. It is more beneficial for younger people as they get to stay invested for longer tenures. However, a 55-year-old working person would want to review his investments once he retires and may not necessarily want to opt for SIPs post retirement.

Trigger SIP

A trigger facility in an SIP enables investors to set target based on pre-specified date, price and index level as per their need, risk appetite and goals. For example, if a person invests Rs 10,000 in equity scheme and buys 1,000 units at an NAV of Rs 10, then he opts for a trigger facility when his investment generates 20 per cent returns. So, when the NAV of his investment grows 20 percent and reaches Rs12 then Rs 2,000 is transferred to the income scheme. Investors can set trigger points for both upside and downside conditions. A trigger facility enables investors to shift between debt and equity funds within the same fund house. Investors can book profit, transfer their earnings to other schemes and reduce market risk by opting for this facility.

