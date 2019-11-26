Muzammil Rizwan Khan, helping youngsters make their way to Australia

By | Published: 8:05 pm

Like many youngsters who go abroad with dreams and aspirations of acquiring better education and land a good job, Muzammil Rizwan Khan travelled to Australia for higher education. But his story doesn’t end there. An inspiring man, not only did he succeed in life but also is now showing the path to other youngsters and providing them a better platform.

Rizwan works for an Australia-based education consultancy and thought that consultancy would be an appropriate platform to reach young aspirants and guide them based on his own experiences as an international student and a counsellor.

“My journey in Australia started like a student in 2013. I used to work part-time in Pizza delivery, gas station, security, Uber and finally ended up as an International Student Counsellor in HBD Services, one of leading education agencies in Sydney. I have gone through several ups and downs during this journey and they have polished me and made me more energetic, confident and decisive in my life,” says Rizwan, who is now a permanent resident of Australia.

Apart from being an entrepreneur, consultant and career advisor, the 30-year-old is also helping make the future of Indian youngsters who want to take up any course in Australia.

“I have been acting as a great support for our Indian community here since I stepped into the industry and help them in securing their lives with satisfactory education and careers which gives me self-satisfaction,” he says.

Rizwan has been awarded twice by two different Members of Parliament of Australia in Sydney for community services provision. And recently, he was appreciated by Australian Immigration Minister for his great efforts towards international students. He keeps conducting workshops every four months to help youngsters form their career and also gives motivation speeches.

“I have struggled hard and I want to contribute something to my country. So, I’m trying to help in whatever way possible,” concludes the Champapet lad.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter