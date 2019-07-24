MV Act: Traffic penalties to go up sharply in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:02 am 11:42 pm

Hyderabad: The days when you could get away by paying just Rs.100 for driving without a helmet or for not wearing a seatbelt, or Rs. 500 for driving without a licence, could soon be passé.

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed the Bill to amend the 30-year-old Motor Vehicles Act, which seeks to increase sharply all penalties for traffic violations with a view to bring down accidents and increase road safety. The bill now has to be passed by the Rajya Sabha.

The proposed amendments, if they become law, will mean that the penalty for driving without a licence will shoot up to Rs.5,000 from the existing Rs.500, while for driving without a helmet or seatbelt, one will have to shell out Rs.1,000 each instead of the existing Rs.100. For drunk driving, the penalty will be Rs.10,000 instead of Rs.2,000.

Effective deterrent

In Hyderabad, officials believe the increased penalties could instill some fear in violators and make them adhere to the law. The data with Hyderabad Traffic Police shows that over 17,000 cases were registered in 2017 and 26,937 in 2018 for drunk driving.

In 2017 and 2018, over 600 cases were booked for driving without a licence. Even after several awareness programmes on minors driving, about 42 cases such were registered in the city in 2018.

With more number of minors violating traffic rules, the proposed amendment states that a guardian/owner shall be deemed guilty along with a penalty of Rs.25,000 with three year imprisonment, while the juvenile will be tried under the Juvenile Justice Act. The registration of the vehicle will also be cancelled.

“The new penalties will bring discipline among motorists. If penalties are high, it will automatically instil some fear in traffic violators,” said Anil Kumar, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic).

Under the proposed bill, the penalty on overspeeding has been increased from Rs. 400 to Rs.1,000 for light motor vehicles and Rs.2,000 for medium passenger vehicles while for dangerous driving, the proposed penalty is Rs.5,000 in place of the existing Rs.1,000.

