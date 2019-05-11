MV Agusta launches Brutale 800RR in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:54 pm

Hyderabad: Italian motorcycles brand Meccanica Verghera Agusta has launched two of its latest bikes, Brutale 800RR America Special Edition and the FC R3 for the Indian market at the Motoroyale Kinetic showroom here on Saturday.

The Brutale 800RR America Special Edition comes into the market with an American flag colour scheme and is a higher powered version of the Brutale 800. According to the company’s representatives, only five of these bikes will be available for sale in India.

Biking enthusiasts present at the launch of the superbikes were extremely excited about the launching in Hyderabad. Yash Parakh, director of Motoroyale, which is the exclusive dealer of MV Agusta in India, said he is elated to have the Special Edition bikes at the showroom.

While the Brutale 800RR comes with a price tag of Rs 18,73,000 (ex-showroom), the FC R3 is priced at Rs 19,73, 000 (ex-showroom). The bookings for both the bikes are now open.