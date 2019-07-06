‘My Auto Is Safe’ initiative gets good response in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:14 am

Hyderabad: As many as 50,125 auto-rickshaws were registered under the ‘My Auto Is Safe’ initiative in the last six months. These vehicles will display the QR coded UV print boards, which will be visible to the passengers.

The Hyderabad Police had launched the initiative in January for digitalisation of all autos plying in the city and to curb illegal activities.

Addressing an event to felicitate drivers, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumar said this was the first time in the country such a large number of autos being registered with the Traffic Police. He also requested those who did not register their vehicle yet, to get them registered at the earliest.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar expressed happiness at the cooperation from the drivers in making the initiative a success.

