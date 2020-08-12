My career is about different people seeing me in different roles: Rasika Dugal

By | Published: 10:17 pm

New Delhi: Actress Rasika Dugal has played a myriad of roles in her Bollywood career, and she credits different people with different ideas for such opportunities.

Rasika’s roles in films like “Tahaan”, “Qissa”, “Manto”, “Hamid” and “Lootcase”, besides the web series “Mirzapur”, prove her versatility. She credits varied imagination of various people as the reason why she clicked in these roles.

“It’s been more than the different mediums. It has been (about) the variety of roles — that some people had the imagination to see me in a part that is different from the part that I had been seen in earlier. For example, my role in ‘Mirzapur’. When they called me for that part I did not think they would cast me because I felt it is not the kind of role I have been seen in before, and maybe they will get nervous about it,” Rasika told IANS, about her “Mirzapur” character, Beena Tripathi.

“So, somebody had the imagination to see me in a part that was different from the ones I had done before. It’s really been different people writing very different scripts and having the imagination to see me in parts that they have not seen me in before. This gave me opportunities to showcase the range I believe I always had as an actor,” she said.

She said that such variety has also given her an opportunity to experiment with many things like physicality and internal working as an actor, and tags it as a blessing.