My government committed to women’s safety, security: Modi

Varanasi: The central government is fully committed to women’s safety, security and empowerment for which it has rolled out several schemes, programmes and projects, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Friday.

Addressing a gathering of women at a convention of the National Livelihood Mission, coinciding with the International Women’s Day, Modi said that it was his good fortune that earlier in the day he had the privilege to kickstart the work on the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, a project taken up by Ahilya Bai more than 200 years ago.

“On the International Women’s Day, I bow to women power and salute every daughter and mother in this country as they are engaged in many ways in nation building and realizing the idea of a New India,” he said.

He also referred to the bravery and valour of the Indian defence personnel and said that it were only due to the blessings of “mothers and sisters” that the soldiers were involved in protecting the nation.

Referring to Ganga river, Rani Laxmi Bai and Ahilya Bai Holkar, the Prime Minister said that all of them had a connection with Kashi and in their own ways they contributed immensely to what Kashi is known for.

While Mother Ganga provides salvation to all, Laxmi Bai sounded the bugle against the British and sowed the seeds of freedom while Holkar initiated the revamp of the Kashi Vishwanath temple, Modi said.

Many schemes of his government like providing help during pregnancy, extension of maternity leave, free immunization and provision of capital punishment for rapists were meant for women’s safety, security and empowerment.