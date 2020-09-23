My Hindi teacher is my inspiration

By | Published: 6:59 pm

Most of us had a special teacher that had a lasting effect on us, either for the knowledge they imparted, the wisdom they shared, the self-confidence which inspired us, or all of the above. The teacher who changed my life was my Hindi teacher Prabhat. He was very kind and always gave equal opportunities to everyone.

Though he was in my old school, we are still in touch with each other and we have a conversation every week. I have been so lucky to have many wonderful teachers in my life so far but the one teacher who stands out is my Hindi teacher. He used to teach in a very systematic and interactive way.

He changed my life by teaching me the real value and the real way of studying. He to used make all students memorise concepts by giving us the task of making presentations thus making the class more fun and interactive and make our concepts very clear.

After the completion of each chapter, he used to take us to the AV room and play us videos related to the chapter he taught us that day and this would make our understanding of the chapter easier. I hope I find more teachers like him give equal opportunities to all. I would like to thank him for all his efforts. I was able to score good marks in the Hindi board exam, thanks to my teacher’s efforts.

~ Mudit Khater

Class XI-B

Delhi Public School Nacharam

