By | Published: 12:58 am

Hyderabad: Jupally Rameshwar Rao, Chairman, My Home Group, has responded to the green challenge by T Chiranjeevulu, Inspector General, Telangana Registration and Stamps Department.

Rao planted saplings in the premises of My Home Construction in Hi-Tec City on Wednesday. Later, Rao nominated MA&UD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar, filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally and TV9 Director Singarao for the green challenge.