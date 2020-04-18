My Lords, time to introspect

By | Published: 18th Apr 2020 12:05 am 10:01 pm

Their Lords in all the glory of the historic past (read colonial) arrive in grandeur at the appointed hour with a regal nod and the rest alongside the laity raise with folded hands and bowed heads in reverence. The process is about to begin and a methodical look at man and matters is on the anvil and a critical facet of the system is set to roll. There is, however, a storm before the calm. The cloud of bat formation is up in scream shout or plead form to draw the attention of the just arrived Learned Lords. Here things begin to differ.

Uniformity is no longer a virtue and what value to your Lordship if you are like the rest!! Some look around, some look up or down. Some refuse to look beyond their nose to suggest that they are made of stern stuff. Some are accommodative to pleaded urgency, some argumentative, some summary in their rejection. Some quote a rule book or a programme sheet and some even lament how they are overworked and hence justice delayed is not justice denied and advocate the theory of having to follow the line.

Clueless in Gallery

The first round is won or lost on whether you have managed to have the eyeball connected. Now the Babu starts his important job and he too is reasonably bathed in the style of power and authority. Sandwiched between the Lords and those who are pleading — hereinafter referred to as Pleaders — they are administering the immediate happenings.

The man in the gallery is clueless at the knowledge and the utterances thereof from the Lords. Those pearls of wisdom are truly beyond the understanding of the layman. The distance, both horizontal and vertical, is something difficult to overcome for a mind that anyway has come to this awesome institution with a trauma under his armpit. Doctors have patients not patience, but the Lords are they not the most Learned? Are they not the ones who should be even wearing empathy on their sleeve? Slowly everyone involved in the humdrum of the working mechanics gets to brass tacks. Things now are full of intrigue.

Time and again the Lords who are supposed to supervise the conduct of the state are asking incisive questions about the conduct of the citizen. He is the prime suspect. He is the guy who has paid for the ticket and also a huge sum to his agent to do the talking. The process of correction is replaced with the process of radiological examination of the guy, who has approached the last sentinel of hope.

Interpreting Word of Law

The larger than life Lords are sworn to the paramount parchment and the swings the interpretations take make the common man wonder where the truth lies and whether it lies. From one stage to another, from one scene to another, the word game is endless. Some interpret the word of the law, some its spirit, some make a compendium of the wisdom of the past, often copious and conclude, some believe that the sad story of a man is but a page that requires some hearing and summary rejection.

Some have all the patience, some feel obliged to even borrow some. Some are dismissal and some judgmental literally.

Blame it on human variance, blame it on the wide space of the nation’s Holy bible. When it comes to a simple question of who is senior to another at a job, reams have been exhausted and a few more waiting to be rolled up in wisdom reiterated or a new one found.

In a matter as simple as whether the local policeman has the power to register a criminal case where issues are primarily civil in nature, the Lords have ad nauseam reiterated but every time a matter comes up afresh “for instructions”, the matter is adjourned. All this with all the seriousness, which began alongside the oath to this very high office. That magical moment when a signature like a magic wand made the ordinary extremely knowledgeable.

In the midst of all these probables and doubt, there is also the whisper of integrity. Even if the whisper is the spread of the vested interests, it is dangerous and like a virus when it spreads, the first reaction is to wear masks and plead for social distance. This cannot be the solution.

When there is a lockdown, it is perhaps time for many to introspect. It is healthy and no sanitiser is required. In the solitude of life surrounded by the deafening silence and the leather packed wisdom now even a click away and as verbose as ever, time to revisit our approach, our attitude and remember that the common man still has not lost hope. He may well soon do so and that does not augur well for the well-being of the nation at large.

Will Durant said: Without consciousness of it, we partake in a luxurious patrimony of social order built up for us by a hundred generations of trial and error….”

Both physically and metaphysically, it makes sense to strip a system of its melodrama.

(The author is a designated Senior Advocate)

