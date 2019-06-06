My Opinion set to win Ooty feature

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:08 am 5:19 pm

Udhagamandalam: The B. Suresh-trained My Opinion looks set to win the Enable Plate 1600 metres, a handicap for horses rated 80 and above, the feature event of the races to be held here on Friday. No false rails. The first race starts at 10 30 am.

SELECTIONS

1. So Far So Good 1, Best Of Luck 2, Big Challenge 3

2. Pride Of Chennai 1, Oliver Twist 2, Be My Light 3

3. Star Elegant 1, Three Of A Kind 2, Haran 3

4. Embassy 1, Queen Regent 2, Super Supreme 3

5. Menander 1, Perfect Princess 2, Intox 3

6. My Opinion 1, Star Baron 2, Saving Grace 3

7. Chennai Chakram 1, Arithmetica 2, Star Fling 3

8. Baden Baden 1, Nymeria 2, Supreme Commander 3

Day’s Best: My Opinion.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

1st Treble: 3, 4 & 5.

2nd Treble: 6, 7 & 8.

