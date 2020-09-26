‘MyGate’ to expand its operations to 25,000 gated communities by year end

Founded by Vijay Arisetty, Abhishek K and Shreyans Daga in 2016, the app helps gated communities secure their residents’ safety by providing information on the visitors along with providing a digital notice board for the community

Published: 12:05 am

Hyderabad: Technology-backed security and community management app, MyGate is looking to expand its operations to 25,000 gated communities and three million households by December end. In Hyderabad alone, the company is looking to be present in 2,200 gated communities in the same from its current presence in 1,500 gated communities in the city. Overall presence of the app is in 13,000 gated communities and two million households currently.

Founded by Vijay Arisetty, Abhishek K and Shreyans Daga in 2016, the app helps gated communities secure their residents’ safety by providing information on the visitors along with providing a digital notice board for the community. “In the post-Covid scenario we have seen a growth in the need for such applications as residents and Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) want to be careful of the people visiting their community. We have made many technological integrations and introduced many new features in order to enable seamless movement of people,” said Arisetty.

The features include enablement of Covid-related checks, accommodate contactless delivery along with partnering with various stakeholders like ambulance service provider StanPlus in Hyderabad and Bengaluru to provide a direct helpline to emergency medical transportation.

While the month of March saw a dip in the per month run rate, the application soon started adding an average of 1,500 gated communities per month in June, July and August. “We hope to close September with 1,500-1,700 gated communities’ addition and are targeting to hit the 25,000-mark by December end. This will mean an addition of one million households in the 10 cities that we are present in,” said Arisetty.

For the Hyderabad market, the co-founder believes that there are more than 10,000 gated communities in the city and it is seeing a growing adoption for the product in the capital city. It intends to be present in 2,200 gated communities by the end of this year.

