MYNCC to conduct awareness programme on diabetes

By | Published: 8:19 pm

Mancherial: To mark World Diabetic Day, Mythri Yoga and Nature Cure Centre (MYNCC) will hold an awareness programme on diabetes on November 14, on the premises of the centre, situated in Hi-Tech City Colony on Thursday. MYNCC is a unit of Satya Foundation. Dr K N Sukumar and Dr P Sameera of the centre said that the programme would be organised to create an awareness on the disease in two sessions shceduled at 6 am and 5 pm. Naturopathy and Yoga are the best ways to prevent diabetes and to cure it. All it needs to have understanding about the ailment. One can avoid complications and break genetic or hereditary chain with the help of awareness, they said.

