Mynuddin Shaik, creating illusions with magic tricks

By | Published: 12:25 am 8:02 pm

Magic – the very word sounds magical and weaves magic. Encompassing the subgenres of illusion, stage magic, close up magic and many more, this performing art entertains audiences by tricks or illusions of seemingly impossible feats using natural means, and enthrals children and adults alike. A magic show also makes the audience think of how the person is doing it. One of the oldest performing arts in the world, it attracts a lot of kids even today.

Well, when we talk about magic shows, earlier few people chose to enter the field and make it their career. But now, the scenario has changed and more people are showing interest in this stream. Meet Mynuddin Shaik, a resident of Gachibowli, who ‘surprises’ kids and adults with his magic shows, and brings a smile to their lips.

Mynuddin was always passionate about art though he worked in accounts field in a private company for a few months. He, however, managed to convince his parents and took up magic as his career. “I have participated in more than 500-plus shows, and I love to do more of close up magic shows where I can interact with and see the reactions of the public directly. The best part is that I have even participated in the show India’s Got Talent and presented my magic art. Apart from that, I have done some shows in ETV and Maa TV where I got good recognition,” shares Mynuddin.

Who doesn’t feel happy when they get a chance to present their art in front of a celebrity? Mynuddin is no exception, as he expresses his unbridled happiness about Allu Arjun watching his show and appreciating him. “That is one of the best memorable moments of my life and I was the only one who got a selfie with him and he really like my show,” says the magician.

When one talks about magic as a career, one has various choices like Parlour magic, Close-up magic , Escapology, Pickpocket, Mentalism, Theatrical séances, Children’s magic, Mathemagic, Corporate magic, Gospel magic, Street magic, Bizarre magic, Comedy magic, Camera magic and the list is endless. In fact, it’s just like an ocean where you would know more things when you get deeper into the subject, says Mynuddin.

This young talented man is also into mimicry and dance. And, he just keeps upgrading his new talents to entertain people in various ways. He also says people’s future would be bright if they get into this profession – as all they need is to upgrade their skills every time they perform.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter