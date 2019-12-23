Mystery continues over bullet found in girl’s body in Hyderabad 

By | Published: 11:53 pm

Hyderabad: Mystery continues over the recovery of a bullet from the body of a 19-year-old woman during a surgery at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) on Saturday. The bullet, which was lodged near the woman’s spinal cord, was removed by NIMS surgeons after she complained of severe back pain. Following the surgery, the doctors alerted Punjagutta police who registered a case and launched the investigation.

On Monday, police teams from the Commissioner’s Task Force and the Punjagutta police conducted inquiry into the incident. The police officials questioned the family members of the woman to ascertain how the bullet got lodged into the body of the woman. However, it is learnt that the family continues to remain tight lipped over it.

Punjagutta ACP, Thirupathanna, said the bullet has been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for examination. “After the report is furnished, we will get information about the make of the bullet and the weapon used. Our teams are working to solve the case,” he said.

The woman is a Class seventh drop out and stays in Jahanuma locality of the Old City. Her father works with a realtor at Falaknuma for last several years

