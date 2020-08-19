Mystery over stolen trophies

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:14 am 12:16 am

Hyderabad: Telangana Football Association secretary GP Palguna was in for a rude shock when he opened the association office at the LB Stadium on Monday morning as several trophies were missing from the office.

A total of 15 trophies, including the Prime Minister’s Oorja Cup National U-19 girls runners-up trophy, which the State team won in 2017, and a silver trophy were missing. Palguna said the office had been opened last on July 29. He then lodged a complaint with the Saifabad police, following which CLUES team visited the place for preliminary investigation.

Also missing from the cabinet were the trophies to be presented to the winners, runners-up and third-placed teams in the local Rahim League A, B and C division tournaments for the 2020-21 season.