Mystery shrouds Nizamabad vet’s death

Published: 9:40 pm

Nizamabad: A veterinary doctor from Makloor veterinary hospital committed suicide by hanging in his house at Mubaraknagar. Police have registered a case of suspicious death and have begun inquiry. Dammayi Santhosh (42) was a native of Mubaraknagar village in Nizamabad Rural mandal.

On Thursday, he committed suicide by hanging. His relatives raised doubts over his death and appealed to police to register a case of suspicious death. The doctor is survived by wife Lavanya, son and daughter.

