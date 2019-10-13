Mystery thriller with a twist in tale

By | Neha Rani Patel | Published: 12:42 am 7:42 pm

Arya Mc Lean, daughter of a wealthy businessman, is living a peaceful life with her family in a mansion surrounded by the nature’s bounty. But, one phone call disrupts Arya’s life and takes her to other side of the world, which she never expected to see.

What goes wrong then? “Listen young lady, you have only 30 days to return Tanya’s crown or else…” baffles Arya and that’s how the mystery begins.

The Day I Started to Think by Sreeja Vinnakota is largely categorised as mystery thriller, creating an impression of fast-paced, yet very detailed, story. The unimaginable imagination of Sreeja will take you to the world where immortals are really talking to human beings.

This book will largely talk about life, money, deforestation, family and deep secrets. The true wealth of the book lies in the characters of the immortals, which are somewhat different from our beliefs. The author creates characters with her wild imagination, which is intriguing, and makes the mystery a real page-turner for the reader.

It also speaks about the success, ‘which does not come clean’. By this, the author is trying to put human beings and immortals on to one stage. So, on the big picture, everyone is the same – with no difference whatsoever.

One will appreciate the writing skill of Sreeja as she keeps trying to create a world of imagination which is not predictable and hence you cannot leave the book till you’re done reading the whole thing – probably at one go.

The cliff-hanger at the end of every chapter will keep you hooked to the book, and hence it never lets the readers lose interest in the story.

The book also talks about the struggle of middle-class family, relations, and black world, which exist at the same time as our ‘one fine day’. The Day I Started to Think can also be proved a good opening for those readers who want to switch to reading thriller books. So, it’s never too late to begin.

Title: The Day I Started to Think

Author: Sreeja Vinnakota

Publisher: Invincible Publishers

Pages: 163

Price: Rs 199

