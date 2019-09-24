Myths of holding your breath explained

By | Mohd Abdul Latheef | Published: 4:03 pm 5:41 pm

There is confusion among many regarding this phenomenon in resistance training manoeuvres. With absolute certainty it has been proven that it is incorrect to hold one’s breath for long. One can usually notice this with people who train with heavy weights.

One question that I have been asked several times is “How should one breathe during exercise, done with weights?” The simple yet valuable answer is “Don’t hold your breath”. In spite of the resistance being a challenge one will instinctively find that one breathes out as one lifts.

In fact, when one is able to exhale once every time one lifts and inhale during the lowering phase, then the possibility of the speed of movement is too fast or the resistance being too light is present. Training with a weight that fails to challenge the respiratory system by allowing one breath per repetition pattern isn’t a productive way to increase one’s strength.

For the ones whose cadence of performing a repetition of an exercise is controlled, smooth and slow, breathing will automatically take care of itself. Due to the demand placed on the body, the need to exhale vigorously as one lifts and inhale, as one lowers the weight will automatically ascertain.

Many may be surprised to find themselves breathing 8-10 times during each repetition due to the heavy workload. The grunts which one hears of heavy lifters in the gym are nothing but forceful expulsion of air.

Forceful breathing or holding of breath as advocated by many training aficionados will result in a dangerous situation knows as “Val salva” effect. This is better understood and seen when people feel dizzy and in worst cases faint. This holding of breath for extended periods of time during lifting weights delays the return of blood to the heart.

The term “Val salva” is named after a 17th century Italian physician Antonio-maria-valsalva. Val-Salva is a technique in itself used by many to clear the pressure in the ear or specifically the eustachian tubes. This can be well experienced in an aeroplane.

In the process of holding of breath, the blood is forced out of the heart to the limbs and rest of the body and causes a temporary elevated blood pressure. The limited amount of blood that returns to the heart results in a steady decline in blood pressure.

The Autonomic Nervous System (ANS) senses the drop in blood pressure and responds by increasing the heart rate, which normalises or creates a homeostasis, or restoring the rhythm of the heart. Hence, it is observed that it is good for the trainee to leave it to the body to do its work on breathing instinctively, rather than concentrating on the breath pattern which will rob him/her from the manoeuvre of lifting the weight.