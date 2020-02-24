N Coldpressed opens facility in Hyderabad

By | Published: 5:56 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based cold pressed juices maker N Coldpressed has opened a production facility at Cherlapally, with a current capacity to make 2,000 litres of juices per day, which can be further expanded.

The facility spread over 10,000 sq ft, uses latest cold pressed machine, automated bottling line with date coding and labelling machines.

The company, which started its operations in March 2017 has 40 employees and plans to expand its workforce soon.