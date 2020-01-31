Naagin actor Zuber K. Khan gifts new house to parents

By | Published: 9:36 pm

Naagin 3 actor Zuber K. Khan has bought a house in Mumbai for his parents. “I always wanted to buy a house from my own earned money and gift it to my parents. I have always idolised them and their constant support, encouragement and blessings have made me what I am today.

They have done so much for me and this is a small thing that I can do for them,” Zuber said about his new house located in Malad. Talking about the house, Zuber shared: “I had seen a couple of houses before but it didn’t give me that kick. The one that I have bought had the perfect vibe. And being a filmy person in reality, I have kept the entire feel of the home similar.

I have taken care of small details that will make my parents also happy, keeping up with the contemporary style.” Zuber has featured in TV shows like Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki and Manmohini, as well as movies including Dosti Ke Side Effects. His web film, Mirror, was launched recently. He is currently gearing up for the release of his films Haunted Hills and Dhadke Dil Baar Baar.

