NABARD celebrates 38th Foundation Day

By | Published: 10:41 pm

Hyderabad: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), the apex development bank of the nation for agriculture and rural development celebrated its 38th Foundation Day at Centre for Economic and Social Studies (CESS), Begumpet on Friday.

On this occasion, S Niranjan Reddy, Minister for Agriculture, Co-operation, Marketing, Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer affairs, congratulated NABARD for its proactive role in fostering rural prosperity.

“NABARD which has been instrumental in grounding rural, social innovations and social enterprises in the rural hinterlands is now in a position to provide financial support to Telangana. We request NABARD to give special packages to us for making the State, a seed bowl,” he added.

Vijay Kumar, Chief General Manager of NABARD Telangana Regional Office underlined bank’s continued support to flagship programmes of Mission Bhagiratha and Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project. Kumar highlighted NABARD’s support for micro irrigation systems covering 1.39 lakh hectares, dairy infrastructure development, setting of mega food park and creating of 364 warehouses with 18.23 lakh MT of dry storage capacity in the State.

