Nabard to help shape Telangana as International seed Hub

Hyderabad: National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) is keen on supporting Telangana in its endeavour to become the seed hub of the world. The Apex agriculture bank which is also considering to expand credit line to seed production industry declared all possible help to the State.

Nabard Chairman GR Chintala who has met with who’s who of seed industry here on Saturday said that the Hyderabad is surrounded by state of the art seed testing laboratories, processing plants, research centres , cold storages and warehouses that are essential for the rapid growth of the seed industry. “Nabard is ready to help Telangana through programmes similar to Seed project. I and II. We might bring Seed Project IV for Telangana to increase necessary infrastructure, and modern amenities for the development of the industry,” he said adding that Nabard will consider any proposal forwarded by the Telangana government.

He stressed the need of Seed Producers Organisations (SPO) on the lines of Farmer Producer Organizations (FPO) and said that the bank is planning to introduces special schemes to encourage seed production in the country. He said that the special stress on Seed industry would help the domestic firms to compete in the international seed market. He said that State’s such as Telangana and the Seed industry here must come forward and avail the benefits offered by the bank.

“I have discussed about the export opportunities from Telangana and issues related with the development of seed industry when I met Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. I told him that Special Economic Zones (SEZ) for Seed industry can be launched and the Nabard will be ready to approve such proposals by offering loans at very nominal interest rates,” he said. He also commended the Telangana government for organizing the International Seed Testing Association (ISTA) and its officers heading the international body.

He said that the bank which has been playing a vital role in the development of agriculture is keen to play an important role in the development of seed industry, by granting loans for cold storages, seed testing laboratories, and other required infrastructure. Telangana State Seed Development Corporation Chief K Keshavulu said that Telangana is evolving as a international seed hub and urged Nabard to encourage entrepreneurs to invest in this sector.

Nuziveedu Seeds Managing Director M Prabhakar Rao, Kaveri Seeds MD GV Bhaskar Rao, Seedsmen Association President YV Venkateswarlu and Federation of Seed Industry of India (FSII) Director General Ram Koudinya attended the meeting.

