Nabard to lend Rs 60,000 cr to Telugu States

Hyderabad: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural development (Nabard) which has set a target of Rs 6.5 lakh crore of business this year for the entire nation, will be lending Rs 60,000 crore for the two Telugu States out of which at least 50 per cent will be given at the lowest interest rate of only 2.25 percent.

Disclosing this at a media conference here on Friday, the apex agriculture bank chairman GR Chintala said the bank also decided to provide credit guarantee to Farmer Producer Organizations (FPO). “The aim is to reduce production cost in farming. FPOs are going to play an important role in it and Nabard has decided to provide credit guarantee upto 85 per cent making the loans given to these farmers’ organisations highly secure,” he said.

Terming his interaction with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday at Pragathi Bhavan as remarkable, the Nabard chairman said he has noted the ideas that the Chief Minister shared with him. “Very soon, I will be talking to all the Chief Ministers. As discussed with the Telangana Apex Bank officials in the morning, there is a need for them to increase lending. We will be computerising cooperative banks. With increased irrigation, there will be expansion of agriculture activity in Telangana, and the State where agriculture was neglected earlier, is now recovering,” he observed.

He said that Nabard was lending for construction of warehouses to cut down distress sale by farmers. The bank also approved Rs 900 crore for construction of check dams in the State. He said that the proposed Modern Land Leasing Act will help tenant farmers to avail loans and also receive benefits of loan waiver. The Nabard chairman informed that the bank has set a target of bringing 8 lakh womens’ self-help groups into the e-Shakthi platform aimed at digitisation of SHGs. “There are 8 lakh micro groups and the bank is lending Rs 2.5 lakh crore to them,” he said. He added that loans at a rate of interest of 5 per cent will be given to self help groups.

He said the mood at Nabard was upbeat as Corona induced lockdown had failed to dampen its spirit. “Actually, we did more business during lockdown, We sanctioned around Rs 80,000 crore from March 1 till July 31, and 42 per cent of the business came from the two Telugu States, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka,” the Nabard Chairman said.

