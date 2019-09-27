Nabha inaugurates RS Brothers showroom

By | Published: 6:35 pm

Telugu actor Nabha Natesh inaugurated the newly renovated RS Brothers showroom at Patny Centre, Secunderabad.Speaking at the inauguration of the newly-renovated showroom, Nabha Natesh said, ” I am happy that the people of Secunderabad will have an exciting shopping experience with this beautifully renovated showroom.

In fact, this showroom is now showcasing more collection and latest varieties for the entire family at the best prices for the upcoming Dasara and Diwali festive season shopping. I wish you all treat RS Brothers Patny Centre as your favourite family shopping mall, buy the products and enjoy the benefits.

Briefing the media, directors of RS Brothers Retail India Ltd, P Venkateswarulu, S Rajamouli, M Prasada Rao and P Satyanarayana said, “In just 25 years, with many successful launches, now we have 11 showrooms across Telangana and AP. Our product range for men, women and children at the most reasonable prices made us one of the best retail chain brands in two Telugu States.

We will continue to expand into new cities and towns to provide more families the best range of the products and the ultimate family shopping experience through our customer-first approach.RS Brothers management said that they are offering huge discounts for Dasara and Diwali on all pattu, fancy saris, dress materials, women’s wear, men’s wear, kids wear and ethnic wear. Residents of Secunderabad area can now enjoy an unparalleled new shopping experience.

