Nabha Natesh turns banker in Disco Raja

Published: 7:02 pm

As the year 2019 gave a memorable blockbuster hit through iSmart Shankar, actor Nabha Natesh says she couldn’t come out of the high. “It has been an mind-blowing year, the best year of my filmy career,” she says adding that she is confident of continuing the same rhythm in 2020 too.

As part of promotions for her upcoming movie Disco Raja starring Mass Maharaj, Nabha is thrilled to have played the role of a bank employee who approves loans to customers.

“The character has no shades of my earlier roles, it’s a complete different character that reflects my real life. She gives a lot value to emotions; she has concern about people surrounding her. After watching the movie, how the audience would react is altogether another ball game. I can hope for the best. Whatever movies I had done in Telugu gave me roles in which I am engaged in some or the other profession,” the actor says.

