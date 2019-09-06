Nabha Natesh wins hearts with her artistic craft

By | Published: 7:55 pm

Apart from their craft — acting on-screen, not often do actors showcase the other side of their artistic skills on display. Kannada beauty Nabha Natesh is one among those who is in the headlines when she was applauded by fans for making eco-friendly Ganesha.

The video which was uploaded by the actor on her Instagram account is being widely shared on social media. While many celebrities have wished people on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Nabha directly shot a video of her making clay Ganesha at home, sending the message to people to turn green ambassadors by switching from using plaster of Paris to mud.

Nabha has scored resounding success with her recent Telugu movie iSmart Shankar that was directed by ace director Puri Jagannath. The film, which featured Ram Pothineni and Nidhhi Aggarwal as the female lead, is successful in winning the hearts of masses and urban audience alike.

Nabha’s screen presence was electrifying in dance numbers like Dimak Kharab and Zindabad Zindabad. The Mangalore girl who has her roots in theatre during her college days, is doing a lead role in the upcoming movie Disco Raja opposite Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja. She also shares screen space with glamour doll Payal Rajput.Directed by VI Anand, the flick is in its last leg of the shoot. Nabha had recently uploaded a few photographs of the Disco Raja sets giving a sneak-peak into the movie’s shooting schedule in Delhi.

She is also learnt to have signed a movie which stars Sai Dharam Tej. The movie will be directed by a debutant, Subbu and both Nabha and Dharam will be getting stylish makeovers for the roles. This apart, the actor is also active on social media frequently posting photographs.From a recent beach photo shoot, the gorgeous Nabha looked drool-worthy in her velvet costume.

