Nabha turns ‘very calculative’ in accepting film offers!

By | Published: 9:29 pm

The script always plays a dominant role in the craft of filmmaking. And the story that builds on any subject will test the skills of a director and writers to their potential. Now days, female actors have become too choosy when it comes to accepting films offers. Scoring success streak with a couple of hit movies, female stars have become calculative in analysing the screen trade.

It is known fact that female leads raise the glamour quotient in commercial cinema. Now the days have changed. Some of the actors in southern movie industry are not compromising on scripts that lack depth. The iSmart Shankar girl Nabha Natesh is one among them. She attained an overnight stardom in Telugu cinema with just one single hit flick iSmart Shankar directed by Puri Jagannath. Post success, Nabha is being offered with multiple film offers from all over the industry.

For the upcoming movie of Bellamkonda Srinivas, the makers have decided to rope in Nabha for the female lead role. After series of flops, hero Bellamkonda is optimistic of getting back on track with this movie after listening to the script of director Santosh Srinivas. The story was also narrated to Nabha. However, the Bengaluru girl is dissatisfied with her role due to her limited screen space. It is learnt that she urged the director to increase her screen time. Apparently, the director told her that the script doesn’t have much scope to increase the female lead character and the role is limited to certain extent. This doesn’t really go well with Nabha and she however, did not okayed and since been dodgy in conveying her interest to act, the reports in the industry claimed. Nabha is currently busy with Ravi Teja starrer Disco Raja.

Nabha is also popular on social media as she constantly posts updates and videos. She keeps her fans update by posting some of her droolworthy photographs on Instagram.

