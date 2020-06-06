NAC launches website to provide livelihood to migrant workers

By | Published: 9:21 pm

Hyderabad: Here is some good news for construction workers who returned to their home State of Telangana after losing livelihood abroad or other States due to COVID-19 pandemic. They can now register with the National Academy of Construction which will provide them with employment opportunities in collaboration with private construction companies.

Roads and Buildings Minister V Prashant Reddy launched the website ‘https://tsnac.cgg.gov.in‘ of National Academy of Construction created by Centre for Good Governance here on Saturday. The website will enable the migrant workers to register themselves seeking employment in various ongoing construction projects in the State especially Hyderabad. The government will share the database with real estate developers associations like Builders Association of India (BAI), Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India (CREDAI), Telangana Real Estate Developers Association (TREDA), Telangana Builders Federation (TBF) and others, who will provide employement in the construction projects of their respective members.

“The government came up with the website to ensure twin purposes of providing livelihood for the workers and also meet the demand for both skilled as well as unskilled labourers. NAC will play vital role in ensuring employment to the youth in the State as per the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao,” the Minister said.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and NAC authorities along with the representatives of various real estate developers and builders associations were present.

