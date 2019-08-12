Nadal pulls out Cincinnati for US Open preparations

"I am very sorry to announce that I won't be playing in Cincinnati this year," Nadal posted on Facebook."

By Author  |  Published: 12th Aug 2019  11:17 am
Nadal pulls out Cincinnati for US Open preparations
Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates during the awarding ceremony after defeating Daniil Medvedev of Russia in during the final of the Rogers Cup tennis tournament in Montreal, Canada.

Washington: Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from the Cincinnati Masters for the second year in a row after lifting ATP Montreal title for US Open preparation.

The Spaniard announced his withdrawal a few hours after he won his fifth Canadian title 6-3, 6-0 over Russian Daniil Medvedev on Sunday, reports Xinhua news agency.

“I am very sorry to announce that I won’t be playing in Cincinnati this year,” Nadal posted on Facebook.” No other reason than personally taking care of my body and trying to keep as healthy as I feel now.”

“I’m sure the tournament will be a success and I wish him and his team all the best,” Nadal said.

The world number two will go into the US Open with just one hard-court warm-up, albeit his record-extending 35th Masters 1000 title.

Top seed Novak Djokovic and number three Roger Federer were drawn in the top half. Neither of the pair have played since their Wimbledon final a month ago won by Djokovic.

Federer is bidding for an eighth Cincinnati title while Djokovic is the defending champion.